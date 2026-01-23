Melania Trump weighs in on AI, urges students to prioritise curiosity over AI in learning

First Lady Melania Trump has urged students across the United States to allow curiosity and imagination to guide their learning rather than relying excessively on artificial intelligence, stating that while AI can be a useful tool, it can never replace the power of the human mind.

Addressing K-12 students during a webinar sponsored by Zoom’s open work platform, Melania Trump stated that history consistently shows curiosity as the driving force behind humanity’s greatest achievements. She noted that the world’s most influential writers, architects, scientists and painters were distinguished by their deep interest in human nature and their pursuit of unanswered questions.

Speaking from the White House, the First Lady informed students that artificial intelligence is capable of generating images and information, but the ability to create meaning and purpose remains uniquely human. She emphasised that although AI can support learning, students should ensure their imagination directs their intellectual development and that technology is used responsibly.

Melania Trump further stated that students should avoid using artificial intelligence as a shortcut and instead remain intellectually honest, using AI as an assisting tool rather than allowing it to replace personal intelligence and independent thinking.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 14:57:15 IST