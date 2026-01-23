Adar Poonawalla signals intent to bid for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said he intends to place a bid for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) over the coming months, as speculation grows around a potential sale of the team.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Poonawalla said he would make a “strong and competitive” bid for RCB. He had earlier indicated interest in the franchise in October last year, stating that RCB would be an attractive acquisition at an appropriate valuation.

Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for @RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 22, 2026

RCB is currently owned by United Spirits Limited, which is controlled by global spirits company Diageo. Reports suggest that the owners are seeking a valuation of around $2 billion for the franchise. If achieved, this would make RCB one of the most highly valued single-team assets in the sport.

Market chatter around a possible transaction has intensified in recent months. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has publicly described RCB as a potential investment opportunity, while reports indicate that global investment bank Citi has been appointed as transaction adviser for the proposed sale.

A deal at the reported valuation would significantly exceed the price paid for the most recently sold IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, which was acquired by the RPSG Group for Rs 7,090 crore.

Also read: JioBlackRock investment advisers appoints Madhurita Sengupta as Chief Marketing Officer

RCB was originally purchased at the inaugural IPL auction in 2008 by Vijay Mallya’s UB Group for approximately $111.6 million. Following Diageo’s acquisition of a controlling stake in United Spirits, the franchise came under Diageo’s effective control by 2014. Any sale would therefore be executed through United Spirits and Diageo’s corporate processes.

Also read: Deepinder Goyal to surrender ESOPs worth up to Rs 1,000 crore after stepping down as Eternal CEO

RCB are the reigning IPL champions, having won their first title last season after defeating Punjab Kings in the final.

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 10:59 AM