Apple and European Commission clash over Digital Markets Act compliance

Apple has stepped up its criticism of the European Commission (EC), alleging that the regulator is preventing it from implementing App Store changes required under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and instead using delays to advance investigations and potential penalties.

The comments were made in a statement to Bloomberg after MacPaw announced it would shut down Setapp Mobile, an alternative iOS app marketplace in the European Union. MacPaw said the service will be discontinued on February 16, 2026, citing complex business terms that it said were incompatible with Setapp’s operating model.

Apple said the complexity cited by MacPaw was not due to a lack of compliance on its part. According to the company, it submitted a formal plan to comply with the DMA in October but has not received a response from the European Commission.

“The European Commission has refused to let us implement the very changes that they requested,” Apple said in its statement. The company accused the regulator of delaying decisions while pursuing enforcement actions, arguing that this approach has created uncertainty around compliance.

To meet DMA requirements, Apple has enabled alternative app marketplaces in the EU, but the framework includes multiple fee layers that apply to both marketplace operators and app developers. While MacPaw has not specified which terms it found unworkable, the shutdown of Setapp Mobile has drawn attention to the challenges alternative app stores face under the current rules.

The European Commission is expected to place responsibility for the situation on Apple. According to information cited by Bloomberg, the EC plans to argue that Apple has not implemented sufficient changes to address concerns around the complexity of its business terms.

Apple has disputed this position, stating that it has not been allowed to move forward with proposed changes. The company also said that the closure of Setapp Mobile does not reflect broader consumer demand, arguing that interest in alternative app marketplaces in Europe remains limited.

The disagreement underscores ongoing tensions between Apple and EU regulators as enforcement of the Digital Markets Act continues.

