Ixigo relied on AI tools to manage IndiGo disruption, says company

Online travel platform Ixigo said its artificial intelligence systems were central to managing customer communication during the IndiGo flight disruption in December, when widespread cancellations and rescheduling led to a surge in support requests.

Speaking to Moneycontrol on January 22, Ixigo Chairman, Managing Director and Group CEO Aloke Bajpai said the company’s AI tools, including its customer service agent TARA and Flight Tracker Pro, were used extensively to address passenger concerns during the crisis.

According to Ixigo, around 3.81 million customer queries in Q3 FY26 were handled through AI across chat and voice platforms. During the peak disruption period between December 1 and 9, AI systems handled approximately 150,000 calls, as flight cancellations and reschedules increased sharply.

In the December quarter, more than 76 percent of voice calls were resolved end-to-end by AI. During December alone, when the IndiGo disruption intensified, AI handled close to 90 percent of all voice calls as Ixigo stepped up proactive outreach to inform customers about flight status changes and refunds.

The crisis led to a doubling of customer support requests, while usage of Flight Tracker Pro increased five-fold, the company said. Around 4,500 flights were cancelled or rescheduled over a 12-day period in early December, with disruption peaking between December 3 and 8.

Bajpai said Ixigo proactively contacted affected customers through AI-driven voice calls, often before official updates were received from airlines. The company also processed full refunds, including convenience and assurance fees, for bookings cancelled during the peak disruption period.

Despite operational stability, the measures had a financial impact. Ixigo reported a Rs 2 crore hit to EBITDA in Q3 FY26 linked to the IndiGo disruption. Group Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Devendra Singh said the wider aviation sector likely saw a 4–5 percent opportunity loss in domestic flight segments during the period.

Rajnish Kumar, Director and Group Co-CEO, said the episode highlighted the role of AI in maintaining service levels during periods of stress. Despite more than doubling in customer contact volumes, Ixigo said resolution times remained stable, with nearly 97 percent of calls answered within two minutes and average refund processing time at just over three hours.

Ixigo said continued investment in AI has helped manage rising query volumes without a proportional increase in human support costs. The company is now working on building what it describes as an AI-first online travel platform as it prepares for future disruptions and scale.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 14:36:32 IST