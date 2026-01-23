JioBlackRock investment advisers appoints Madhurita Sengupta as Chief Marketing Officer

JioBlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited has appointed Madhurita Sengupta as its Chief Marketing Officer, according to a company announcement issued on January 22, 2026. The firm is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Inc.

In her new role, Sengupta will be responsible for brand strategy, customer engagement and digital marketing across the JioBlackRock Investment Advisers platform. The appointment comes as the company continues to build out its leadership team for its wealth and advisory business in India.

Sengupta has nearly two decades of experience spanning marketing, digital sales and customer experience roles. She has previously held senior positions at Amazon Web Services, DBS Bank, Vodafone India and HSBC, where she worked on brand management and customer-focused initiatives.

JioBlackRock Investment Advisers said Sengupta will focus on developing the firm’s brand presence and supporting customer engagement through digital channels, as the joint venture expands its investment advisory offerings in the Indian market.

Sengupta holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.

JioBlackRock Investment Advisers is part of a broader collaboration between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, which also includes asset management, broking and proposed wealth management services in India, subject to regulatory approvals.

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 10:52 AM