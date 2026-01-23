Dhun Wellness by Mira Kapoor raises nearly $4 million from Indian family offices, angels

Luxury urban wellness venture Dhun Wellness, founded by Mira Kapoor, has raised close to $4 million in a funding round backed by Indian family offices and angel investors.

The round saw participation from family offices linked to SRF Ltd (Kama Group) and Havells India (QRG Investment & Holdings), Arushi Aayush Agrawal of Inspira Global, along with angel investors Ash Lilani (Saama Capital), Timmy Sarna, Abhishek Goyal, Sunil Punjabi, and Kaushik Deva. The round was led by Sanjay Kapoor of Genesis, the company said.

The fundraise comes as Dhun Wellness claims to be clocking 15% month-on-month growth.

Dhun Wellness launched its first sanctuary in Mumbai in May 2025. Spread across over 6,000 square feet, the flagship centre is positioned as an in-city wellness sanctuary aimed at enabling urban consumers to heal, recover and rejuvenate without leaving the city ecosystem.

“Urban India is evolving, and so are its wellness needs. At Dhun, our goal has always been to bridge traditional knowledge with modern longevity science in a way that feels accessible, elevated and personalised. This next chapter allows us to take that vision to more cities with the same integrity and depth,” Kapoor said.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used for geographic expansion, strengthening clinical and longevity-led offerings, and building operational depth across centres. Dhun Wellness plans to open its next flagship centre in Delhi, followed by launches in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

India’s health and wellness market is witnessing rapid growth and is currently valued at $78 billion, according to Ken Research. Metro cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi dominate the market, driven by higher population density, a tech-savvy consumer base and better access to healthcare facilities.

India is also expected to strengthen its position as a global wellness tourism hub. By 2028, holistic wellness centres integrating mental, physical and spiritual health services are projected to serve nearly 70 million Indians, the report added.

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 11:33 AM