Zoho unveils homegrown ERP with built-in AI, compliance and low-code tools

Zoho has launched Zoho ERP, an artificial intelligence-native enterprise resource planning platform, positioning it as a domestically built alternative to global ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and Tally. The product was unveiled on January 23 from Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, underscoring the company’s focus on developing enterprise technology from India.

The company said Zoho ERP is designed for fast-growing organisations that require more than basic financial software but struggle with the complexity, cost and consultant dependence associated with traditional ERP deployments.

Zoho ERP integrates financial management, billing, spend management, supply chain operations, omnichannel commerce and payroll into a single platform. It also includes asset management, budgeting tools and continuous financial close capabilities, supported by detailed audit trails and financial controls.

A key feature of the platform is its built-in low-code and no-code framework, which allows businesses to customise workflows and create applications internally. Zoho said this approach reduces implementation time and lowers total cost of ownership by limiting reliance on external system integrators.

Unlike conventional ERP systems that add artificial intelligence as an external layer, Zoho ERP embeds AI across its core functions. The platform supports automation, predictive analysis, anomaly detection and voice-based interactions through Ask Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant. These features are aimed at providing end-to-end visibility across finance and operational processes.

Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head of Finance and Operations Business Unit at Zoho, said the product reflects the way modern enterprises operate. According to him, Zoho ERP connects fintech services, banking integrations and business software while offering built-in local compliance and role-based user experiences.

The platform is compliant with India’s GST and e-invoicing requirements and supports revenue recognition aligned with IFRS 15 and ASC 606 standards. Its payroll module automates statutory compliance, including EPF, ESI, TDS, Professional Tax and Labour Welfare Fund obligations.

Zoho ERP also includes industry-specific functionality. Manufacturing companies can manage production planning, procurement and shop-floor execution, while distribution businesses can track inventory, dealers and field operations. Retail organisations can manage store-level operations and payments, and non-profit entities can track donations and generate Form 10BD for tax reporting.

Zoho said Zoho ERP is available for immediate use in India and will be introduced in international markets in phases.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 15:42:10 IST