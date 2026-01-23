Urban Company cuts losses 65% QoQ in Q3 FY26; top service partners earn over Rs 51,000 a month

Home services provider Urban Company narrowed its losses by 64.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of FY26, aided by strong revenue growth across its India and international businesses, according to its stock exchange filing.

The Gurugram-headquartered company reported a net loss of Rs 21.05 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 59.33 crore in Q2 FY26. However, Urban Company had posted a profit of Rs 231.84 crore in Q3 FY25, helped by one-off gains during that period.

Revenue from operations rose 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 382.68 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 287.92 crore a year earlier. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 418.78 crore, while expenses increased to Rs 432.83 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter declined to a negative Rs 17 crore, though the company said the overall business delivered healthy, broad-based growth.

Urban Company’s India Consumer Services business (excluding InstaHelp) recorded a 21 percent year-on-year increase in net transaction value (NTV) and improved adjusted EBITDA margins to 5.6 percent of NTV, the company said.

On the international front, global NTV surged 79 percent year-on-year to Rs 193 crore, driven by strong performance in the UAE and Singapore markets.

The company’s recently launched house-help service, InstaHelp, emerged as a high-frequency vertical during the quarter. The service scaled to 1.61 million orders and generated Rs 28 crore in NTV in Q3 FY26, up from 0.58 million orders and Rs 10 crore in NTV in Q2 FY26.

Urban Company estimates the total addressable market (TAM) for daily cleaning services in FY25 at around Rs 85,000 crore annually. The serviceable addressable market, focused on middle-income households across the top 200 cities, is estimated at Rs 63,000 crore, representing approximately 53 million households.

The company also highlighted improvements in partner earnings. For active service professionals in India Consumer Services (excluding InstaHelp), average monthly net earnings stood at Rs 28,322, compared with Rs 26,489 for the nine months ended FY25. The top 20 percent of service professionals earned an average of Rs 42,418 per month, while the top 10 percent earned Rs 47,471, and the top 5 percent earned Rs 51,673 per month.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 16:09:10 IST