BCCI ropes in Google’s Gemini as ₹270-crore IPL sponsor, marking AI’s deeper play in cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with Gemini, the artificial intelligence platform developed by Google, a deal valued at about ₹270 crore, according to people familiar with the matter. The partnership is set to begin with the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League, one of the world’s most lucrative sports properties.

The agreement highlights the growing presence of artificial intelligence companies in Indian cricket. ChatGPT, another A.I. platform, is currently among the sponsors of the Women’s Premier League, reflecting how technology firms are moving to fill gaps left by recent regulatory changes.

Those shifts have reshaped cricket’s sponsorship market over the past year. A ban by the Indian government on real-money gaming platforms forced companies such as Dream11 to withdraw from high-profile cricket deals. In the aftermath, Apollo Tyres secured the national team’s jersey sponsorship rights in a separate agreement valued at ₹579 crore.

The Tata Group continues to hold the title sponsorship of the IPL under a long-term contract, maintaining its prominent association with the league.

The 2026 IPL season is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 31, and Gemini is expected to feature prominently across league branding and fan engagement initiatives.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 7:56 AM