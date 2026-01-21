Godrej Enterprises Group launches ‘Amethyst’ to scale responsible AI across businesses

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) has announced the launch of Amethyst, a unified artificial intelligence engine aimed at scaling AI adoption across its businesses while maintaining common governance and security standards.

The launch comes as Indian enterprises move from pilot AI projects to broader deployment across core business functions. According to the company, Amethyst is designed to bring together AI platforms, workforce training, intelligent agents and orchestration tools into a single enterprise-wide system.

GEG said the platform will be used to support automation and decision-making across functions including sales, service, supply chain, manufacturing, finance and human resources. It is expected to enable a shift away from manual and siloed workflows toward more integrated, end-to-end processes. The group has indicated that it expects productivity gains of around 10–15% over time through the deployment of the platform.

Amethyst has been built with a shared data and governance layer intended to ensure consistent oversight as individual business units develop and deploy AI use cases. The company said this approach allows teams to apply AI using their domain expertise while operating within a common framework for security, ethics and compliance.

The platform also supports use cases such as computer vision, robotics and mobile-based intelligence, which the group plans to deploy across factories, warehouses and frontline operations to support quality monitoring, safety and real-time decision-making.

Alongside the technology rollout, GEG has initiated a group-wide capability-building programme to improve AI literacy among employees. According to the company, this includes providing intelligent assistants and tools to reduce repetitive tasks and support higher-value work.

Godrej Enterprises Group said Amethyst will continue to evolve, and future internal and external solutions developed on the platform will carry a “Powered by Amethyst” tag to indicate the use of the shared AI infrastructure.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 12:09 PM