Asian Paints Q2 profit rises 12% to Rs 1,018 crore; Festive demand drives decorative growth

Asian Paints on Wednesday reported a 12.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26. The company posted a profit of Rs 1,018.23 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 693.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from sales increased to Rs 8,513.70 crore, compared to Rs 8,003.02 crore in Q2 FY25. Overall revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,531.27 crore during the quarter.
The company’s decorative paints business in India recorded 10.9% volume growth and 6% value growth, aided by early festive demand.
However, the bath fittings business declined 4.7% to Rs 79.3 crore, while the kitchen segment saw a 7.2% drop to Rs 97.7 crore in Q2 FY26.
Asian Paints’ international business grew 9.9% during the quarter.
“This was a quarter of focused innovation, good execution, and regionalisation of initiatives, resulting in a strong performance,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO. He noted that demand creation across urban and rural markets, coupled with intensified marketing efforts, supported decorative business growth despite prolonged monsoon challenges.
Syngle added that automotive and industrial protective coatings also delivered improved performance, contributing to 6.7% value growth in the domestic coatings portfolio.