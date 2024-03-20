Castrol and bp sign Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Castrol, a subsidiary of the bp Group and a global pioneer in lubricants, announces its strategic association with Shah Rukh Khan, as its brand ambassador. This association marks a significant step in Castrol commitment to delivering high-performance lubricants.

Over the next two years, Shah Rukh Khan will feature in digital, print, and TV campaigns for bp and Castrol, showcasing their wide range of products.

Sashi Mukundan, President of bp India and Senior Vice President of the bp group, commented, “The association with Shah Rukh Khan reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. This move embodies our shared values of performance, reliability, and sustainability. We are proud to be a part of this endeavor, as we shape the future of mobility together.”

Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director of Castrol India Limited, added, “This association signifies Castrol's dedication to innovation and excellence, mirroring the actor’s illustrious career. With Shahrukh Khan onboard, our commitment to enhancing vehicle performance is embellished for generations to come.”