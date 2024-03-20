comScore            

      Castrol and bp sign Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

      Over the next two years, Shah Rukh Khan will feature in digital, print, and TV campaigns for bp and Castrol, showcasing their wide range of products.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2024 6:51 PM
      Shah Rukh Khan remarked, “I am thrilled to associate with Castrol, a brand I’ve long admired for its commitment to performance. As a fellow automobile enthusiast, I believe Castrol’s dedication perfectly aligns with my pursuit of excellence. Together, we aspire to inspire and empower drivers to revel in the joy and liberation of the open road, safely. I am eager to embark on this journey together.”

      Castrol, a subsidiary of the bp Group and a global pioneer in lubricants, announces its strategic association with Shah Rukh Khan, as its brand ambassador. This association marks a significant step in Castrol commitment to delivering high-performance lubricants.

      Sashi Mukundan, President of bp India and Senior Vice President of the bp group, commented, “The association with Shah Rukh Khan reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. This move embodies our shared values of performance, reliability, and sustainability. We are proud to be a part of this endeavor, as we shape the future of mobility together.”

      Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director of Castrol India Limited, added, “This association signifies Castrol's dedication to innovation and excellence, mirroring the actor’s illustrious career. With Shahrukh Khan onboard, our commitment to enhancing vehicle performance is embellished for generations to come.”

      First Published on Mar 20, 2024 5:24 PM

