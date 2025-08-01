ITC's consolidated Q1 FY26 profit rises 5% to Rs 5,343 crore; Revenue surges 19.6% YoY

ADVERTISEMENT
FMCG giant ITC Ltd clocked a 5% rise in its consolidated net profit in the first quarter (April-June) for the fiscal year 2026. The food-to-cigarettes conglomerate reported a profit of Rs 5343.41 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 5092 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY25.
The revenue from operations also witnessed a massive surge of 19.6% year-on-year in Q1 FY26. According to the stock exchange filing, ITC's revenue soared to Rs 23,007 crore in the June quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 19,239 crore in the same period in FY25.
Of the total revenue, the company's cigarette business clocked Rs 8,520 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2025. "Strategic portfolio and market interventions with focus on competitive belts and to counter illicit trade, drive volume-led growth and reinforce market standing," ITC stated.
Overall the FMCG segment registered a revenue of Rs 14,297 crore in the same period. The company clocked a revenue of Rs 9,685 crore from agri business, while from the packaging & paperboards business, the revenue increased to Rs 2,116.62 crore in Q1 FY26.
Notebooks industry continued to operate under deflationary conditions on account of low-priced paper imports and opportunistic play by local or regional players, ITC added.
However, Staples, Biscuits, Dairy, Premium Personal Wash, Homecare and Agarbattis remained a key growth driver for the compnay during the quarter. Moreover, ‘Mangaldeep’ Agarbattis and Dhoop recorded strong growth during the quarter leveraging a range of differentiated products, the company added.
ITC added, "Buoyancy in agriculture & service sector, moderating inflation and rural wage growth are some of the key positives; on the other hand, industrial growth, automobile sales, credit growth and electricity & fuel consumption remain subdued".
"Lower inflation, reduction in interest rates & liquidity support by RBI, tax cuts announced in the recent Union Budget along with front loading of Government expenditure are expected to bolster the growth momentum going forward," It added.