Instagram tightens the rules: 1,000 followers needed to go live

Instagram has introduced a significant change to its Live video feature, now requiring users to have at least 1,000 followers and a public account in order to go live.
The update, confirmed by the social media giant to TechCrunch, marks a shift from its previously inclusive approach, which allowed all users - regardless of follower count or privacy settings - to access the Live feature.
The decision has sparked frustration among smaller content creators and everyday users, many of whom relied on Instagram Live for personal broadcasts, small-audience interactions, and casual community engagement.
Now, when ineligible users attempt to go live, they are met with a notice that reads: "We changed requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”
While Instagram did not elaborate in detail on the rationale behind the change, a spokesperson noted that the update is intended to improve the overall Live video consumption experience, the report added.
Experts speculate that this could be a move to ensure content quality by allowing only established users to stream - potentially filtering out low-quality or low-engagement broadcasts.
There's also a cost-saving aspect to the decision, as per the report. Livestreaming infrastructure is expensive to maintain, and limiting access could help Meta, Instagram's parent company, cut operational costs by reducing the number of streams with minimal viewership.
This change aligns Instagram with TikTok, which also requires a minimum of 1,000 followers to go live. YouTube, by comparison, has a much lower threshold - allowing live streaming for channels with as few as 50 subscribers.
Social media users have voiced their disappointment over the update, with many urging the platform to reconsider, the report added.