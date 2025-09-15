Cleartrip tackles visa anxiety with zero-cost denial cover ahead of Big Billion Days 2025

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has unveiled an industry-first Visa Denial Cover for Indian travellers, just in time for Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Billion Days (BBD) 2025.

The feature, available at zero cost, directly addresses one of the biggest pain points of international travel - visa rejection.

For many Indians, booking an international trip comes with a lingering fear: "What if my visa gets denied?"

Cleartrip's new Visa Denial Cover removes this uncertainty by offering a full refund on international flight tickets if the visa application is rejected.

Manjari Singhal, Chief Business and Growth Officer at Cleartrip, said, "With the Visa Denial Cover, we are directly tackling one of the biggest anxieties that comes with booking an international trip. This new feature isn't just about a refund; it's about giving our customers the peace of mind, ensuring that planning a trip is exciting rather than anxiety-driven."

Key Features of Cleartrip's Visa Denial Cover:

- Cost: Absolutely free with all international flight bookings

- Eligibility: Indian nationals applying for tourist visas (no age restrictions)

- Fare Type: Applicable on both fully and partially refundable fares

- Travel scope: International journeys originating from India

- Cancellation rule: Must be cancelled at least 24 hours before departure

Festive travel deals for BBD 2025

Alongside this feature, Cleartrip is rolling out massive festive offers for The Big Billion Days:

- Domestic flights from Rs 999 during flash sales

- 20% discount on international flights

- Expanded hotel portfolio: From 20,000 to over 80,000+ properties, across budget to luxury stays

- Child Flies Free offer: Families booking three or more tickets (including a child/infant) can avail free travel for children.