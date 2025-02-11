Yatra's Q3 profit surges 845% to Rs 10.01 crore; Marketing expenses stand at Rs 11.40 cr

ADVERTISEMENT
Travel aggregator Yatra Online has disclosed its Quarter 3 result for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday. The company's has marginally increase its marketing and sales promotion expenditure in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Yatra Online's standalone marketing expenses stood at Rs 10.52 crore compared to Rs 10.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. In the 9-month period of 2024, the travel platform's marketing expenses declined to Rs 31.16 crore versus Rs 35.31 crore in the same duration in 2023.
The consolidated profit after tax of Yatra Online jumped to Rs 10.01 crore at 845 percent in Q3 FY25 compared to Rs 1.05 crore in Q3 FY 24.
The company's consolidated marketing expenses increased from Rs 10.7 crore in Q3 FY 24 to Rs 11.40 crore in Q3 FY25.
Revenue from operation increased to Rs 235.2 crore in Q3 FY 25, up 113 percent (Rs 110.3 crore), aided by the hotel and packages business (up 66 percent YoY), and contribution from the MICE segment.
Yatra closed a record 50 new corporate accounts during the quarter with a billing potential of Rs 280.4 crore.
The gross bookings phase witnessed a 3.5 percent YoY rise. In Q3 FY 25, the gross booking on the platform stood at 17,951 million compared to 18,605 million in the same period last year.
Gross air booking in Q3 FY 25 stood at 13,828 million compared to 16,096 million.
"Our corporate travel business continued to be a key growth driver. Our ongoing emphasis on operational efficiency has yielded tangible results, including improved cost rationalization, supply-side synergies, and enhanced margin sustainability. Furthermore, our success in onboarding 50 new corporate clients—a quarterly record—has strengthened our leadership in the corporate travel domain," Dhruv Shringi, CEO of Yatra said.
Shares of Yatra Online were up 1.05%, trading at Rs 94.23 on BSE at 12:26 pm IST on Tuesday.