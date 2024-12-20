            
Mumbai, Dubai become top travel searches, younger generations opt for budget travel, reveals Paytm report

Bus bookings saw a spike around Chhath Puja, while train bookings peaked during the Holi weekend, indicating the seasonal nature of travel preferences.

By  Storyboard18Dec 20, 2024 5:49 PM
Travellers are increasingly exploring lesser-known destinations, with a significant rise in bookings to locations like Antananarivo, Madagascar and Lakshadweep (Representational image: Caroline Selfers via Unsplash)

Mumbai and Dubai emerged as the most searched travel destinations for 2024, according to a new report by fintech firm One97 Communications, titled 'Travelpanti 2024'. The study released by Paytm highlights significant trends in travel preferences, showing a strong inclination towards vibrant city experiences and luxurious getaways.

The report reveals a notable surge in concert travel, with bookings increasing by 44 percent in 2024. Younger Indian travellers, especially those under 25, were found to prefer more budget-friendly modes of transport, with buses accounting for 36 percent of bus bookings. This trend suggests a growing demand for affordable travel options among the youth.

Bus bookings saw a spike around Chhath Puja, while train bookings peaked during the Holi weekend, indicating the seasonal nature of travel preferences. The report also highlights unique travel trivia, including the longest railway station name booked—Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta in Andhra Pradesh—and the shortest, IB in Odisha.

A key finding in the report is that about 30 percent of bookings were made after 8 pm, showing a tendency for last-minute, late-night travel planning. Independence Day stood out as one of the busiest days for flight bookings, with many taking to the skies to celebrate the holiday.

The report also noted that travellers are increasingly exploring lesser-known destinations, with a significant rise in bookings to locations like Antananarivo, Madagascar and Lakshadweep. Paytm highlighted that the year’s 15 long weekends contributed to a substantial increase in both domestic and international travel.

In addition to these trends, pilgrimages gained popularity, particularly among younger travellers, with Tirupati being the most-booked spiritual destination of the year.


First Published on Dec 20, 2024 5:49 PM

