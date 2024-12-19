Emily in Paris effect: 30% of Indian women flock to France in 2024: Report

In a year where Indian passports opened doors to 58 visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations, spontaneity became the buzzword for international travel in 2024.

According to Niyo's latest Travel Report, 48% of Indian travellers booked flights just 0-7 days before departure, highlighting a growing trend of last-minute travel plans.

The impulsiveness was complemented by a touch of preparation, as 30% of visa applications were still submitted 16-30 days prior to travel, according to the report.

The preference for short escapes dominated, with 66% of trips lasting less than seven days. But not everyone was in a rush—17% opted for indulgent holidays stretching 15 days or longer. And safety was top of mind. The report recorded a whopping Rs 43.2 crores in travel insurance policies sold, largely driven by younger travellers safeguarding their journeys with plans valued at Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000.

Television shows like Emily in Paris inspired a wave of wanderlust, with 30% of Indian women choosing France as their dream destination.

The allure of Parisian charm was rivalled by the UK (29%) and Singapore (26%). Meanwhile, male travellers gravitated towards Thailand's beaches and nightlife (80%), followed by the UAE (77%) and the USA (76%), the report added.

Dubai emerged as the overall top international hotspot, welcoming 45% of Indian holidaymakers.

Vietnam's cultural and natural attractions drew 15%, while Oman and Japan each captivated a niche 1%.