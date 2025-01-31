Coca-Cola goes local with bold hindi label to celebrate India’s rich culture

Coca-Cola has taken a bold step to connect with its consumers in a meaningfully localised way. For the first time, the iconic Coca-Cola label is now in Hindi, with the brand name written in the Devanagari script.

As per the company, this special edition packaging is part of Coca-Cola’s new approach to resonate even more deeply with consumers, making the brand more personal and local. By switching to Hindi, Coca-Cola is embracing the rich cultural diversity of India while staying true to its rich legacy and heritage. The idea is to add a local touch to the iconic Coca-Cola - refreshing twist on an old favorite.

Recently, the company brought refreshing marketing experiences to the Maha Kumbh festivities with engaging activations like the 3-D OOH, the massive cooler wall, interactive on-ground events, and storytelling that connected with the spirit of the festival.

● Immersive Activations: Attendees engaged with unique experiences such as hydration carts, vibrant food court activations, iconic 3-D OOH displays, selfie zones, and cooler walls. These activations have enhanced the festive atmosphere while showcasing the perfect pairing of Coca-Cola beverages with the diverse culinary delights of the Kumbh.

● Connecting Communities Through Refreshment: Refresh and connect millions of visitors with a diverse portfolio of beverages, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Maaza, Fanta, Kinley, Minute Maid, and Charged. Products are accessible every 400 meters via hydration carts and food court activations, ensuring visitors can stay refreshed throughout the festivities.

● Maha Kumbh Special Edition Packaging: To celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage, the brand has introduced Maha Kumbh-themed packaging for select beverages. These special designs serve as keepsakes, blending tradition with Coca-Cola’s global appeal.