Colgate-Palmolive unveils refreshed brand identity with new tagline

Colgate-Palmolive has unveiled a refreshed corporate brand identity, introducing a new logo, colour palette, and the tagline “Make More Smiles”, which reflects its purpose of reimagining a healthier future for people, pets and the planet.
The updated visual identity is anchored by a revitalised logo in a more vibrant blue, with a subtle smile formed by the white space between the letters “C” and “P”—a symbolic nod to optimism and the company’s mission. The new tagline serves as a call to action for Colgate-Palmolive employees worldwide to deliver on that promise through their work, brands, innovation, and community engagement.
“Our purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all is our North Star, and our new logo and tagline are an expression of that commitment,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive. “As a 219-year-old company, we evolve and grow while staying true to who we are.”
The redesigned identity retains elements of the company’s legacy while introducing features that are optimised for the digital age. This includes a modernised colour palette, updated photography and iconography standards, and a consistent visual system to enhance brand cohesion across global markets.
With this refresh, Colgate-Palmolive aims to strengthen the connection between its brand, its people and its purpose, as it continues to lead with care, innovation, and a commitment to healthier futures.