Danone India and FSSAI launch “Mauli” – an all-women clean street food hub

FSSAI supported by Danone India inaugurated “Mauli” – an all-women clean street food hub in Mumbai. The hub was formally inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on August 17.

The hub is fully operated by women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) who have undergone FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification). Equipped with training in hygiene, safety and business operations, these women are now delivering clean and high-quality street food while ensuring food safety and consumer trust, highlighted the company in its statement.

Speaking on the initiative, Shashi Ranjan, managing director, Danone India said, At Danone, we are committed to positively impacting the lives of people in alignment with our mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible. Through our partnership with FSSAI’s Eat Right initiative, we aim to create safe food zones and promote better hygiene in our communities. By equipping women with essential resources and skills, we are enabling them to build sustainable livelihoods while ensuring high food safety standards. This underscores Danone’s commitment to social impact and women’s economic empowerment by creating meaningful job opportunities and strengthening their role in India's economic growth. Together, we are building healthier communities and a brighter future.”

Goyal stated, “The inauguration of Mauli, India’s first all-women Clean Street Food Hub at Kandivali, marks a proud milestone under FSSAI’s Eat Right India movement. Operated entirely by trained SHG women, it is a shining example of women’s empowerment, food safety and community development in action.”

More than 6,000 street food vendors have been trained in the West region. FSSAI also conducted a mass training session for over 200 street food vendors at the event. The training initiative will be expanded in the next phase to cover more than 10,000 vendors across the region.

FSSAI plans to launch additional clean street food hubs in major cities. The Eat Right India movement will also be integrated more deeply into schools, workplaces, and communities, embedding a culture of safe, healthy and sustainable food practices nationwide.

