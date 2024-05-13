Danone India appoints Shashi Ranjan as MD

Shashi Ranjan, who had led Sebamed India as president and country head, has joined Danone India as managing director.

During his stint at Sebamed India, he established Sebamed as an honest & bold organization and scaled it as India’s fastest growing & most profitable FMCG company across beauty, baby, food & nutrition. Further, he drove 10X mission leveraging organic & inorganic routes.

He stated, "After over 5 years of wonderful stint at Sebamed, I am embarking on a new chapter with Danone, world's leading food and beverage company. I am thrilled by the prospect of positively impacting the lives of millions of consumers across the country."

Ranjan began his career at the Government of India and went on to work across IBM, McKinsey & Company and Johnson & Johnson.