            

      Danone India appoints Shashi Ranjan as MD

      Previously, Shashi Ranjan led Sebamed India as president and country head.

      By  Storyboard18May 13, 2024 9:04 AM
      Danone India appoints Shashi Ranjan as MD
      Shashi Ranjan began his career at the Government of India and went on to work across IBM, McKinsey & Company and Johnson & Johnson.

      Shashi Ranjan, who had led Sebamed India as president and country head, has joined Danone India as managing director.

      During his stint at Sebamed India, he established Sebamed as an honest & bold organization and scaled it as India’s fastest growing & most profitable FMCG company across beauty, baby, food & nutrition. Further, he drove 10X mission leveraging organic & inorganic routes.

      He stated, "After over 5 years of wonderful stint at Sebamed, I am embarking on a new chapter with Danone, world's leading food and beverage company. I am thrilled by the prospect of positively impacting the lives of millions of consumers across the country."

      Ranjan began his career at the Government of India and went on to work across IBM, McKinsey & Company and Johnson & Johnson.

      As the global business executive at Johnson & Johnson, he was responsible for US$2Bn Asia Pacific consumer portfolio (Johnson's baby, Clean & Clear, Neutrogena) and in addition global P&L responsibility for nutrition business.


      Tags
      First Published on May 13, 2024 9:04 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      FCB India appoints Mayuresh Dubhashi as CCO

      FCB India appoints Mayuresh Dubhashi as CCO

      Brand Makers

      Wondrlab Network appoints Ritika Malhotra as head - digital

      Wondrlab Network appoints Ritika Malhotra as head - digital

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Dentsu, Swiggy, Havas, Leo Burnett and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Dentsu, Swiggy, Havas, Leo Burnett and more

      Brand Makers

      Attention is the most valuable currency that you have and you must spend it wisely: Godrej Interio’s Sumeet Bhojani

      Attention is the most valuable currency that you have and you must spend it wisely: Godrej Interio’s Sumeet Bhojani

      Brand Makers

      Buffalo Soldiers appoints Niladri Datta as senior advisor- business and growth

      Buffalo Soldiers appoints Niladri Datta as senior advisor- business and growth

      Brand Makers

      L&T elevates R Shankar Raman to president role

      L&T elevates R Shankar Raman to president role

      Brand Makers

      Dentsu appoints Abhinay Bhasin as senior vice president - product and technology

      Dentsu appoints Abhinay Bhasin as senior vice president - product and technology