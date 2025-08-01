Danone India appoints Priyanka Verma as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Danone India has appointed Priyanka Verma as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Verma assumed the role in July 2025 and brings with her over 16 years of diverse experience across brand building, customer marketing and portfolio management at Unilever, where she spent her entire career prior to this move.
A graduate of Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi (MBA, Marketing) and Punjab Engineering College (B.E., Electrical and Electronics), Verma began her professional journey with Hindustan Unilever Ltd in 2009 as a Business Leadership Trainee. She held multiple sales and marketing roles across categories and regions, steadily rising through the ranks.
At Unilever, she most recently served as the Head of Functional Nutrition Portfolio, overseeing brands like Horlicks, Boost and Horlicks PLUS. Prior to that, she led the Horlicks High Science Portfolio and medical marketing for over four years. Her earlier roles include marketing leadership for brands such as Kwality Wall’s and Knorr, and customer marketing for the Foods and Refreshments division.
Known for her sharp consumer insights and deep understanding of shopper behavior, Verma has led critical projects involving channel strategy, trade activation and portfolio innovation.
In her new role at Danone, Verma is expected to spearhead brand strategy, innovation, and digital transformation, further strengthening the company’s mission of "bringing health through food to as many people as possible."