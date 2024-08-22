            
      • Home
      • advertising
      • crocs-launches-caign-for-gen-z-with-orry-and-karan-johar-40277

      Crocs launches campaign for Gen-Z with Orry and Karan Johar

      This campaign marks Orry’s debut in the #CrocsSquad.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 22, 2024 4:10 PM
      Crocs launches campaign for Gen-Z with Orry and Karan Johar
      Commenting on the new campaign, Yann Le Bozec – Marketing Vice President of Crocs ROW & Hey Dude International said, “At Crocs, personalization and unfiltered self-expression are at the heart of what we do. This new campaign celebrates these values by showcasing the versatility of our Jibbitz™ charms, which empower consumers to elevate their unique style. By collaborating with style icon Karan Johar and trendsetter Orry, we aim to inspire consumers to engage with Crocs in a fresh, dynamic way, reaffirming our commitment to authenticity.”

      Crocs has launched a new campaign that engages Gen-Z with filmmaker Karan Johar and Orhan Awatramani (Orry).

      This campaign marks Orry’s debut in the #CrocsSquad, and highlights the power of personalization. In this campaign, Orry's personality and Karan's iconic come together to inspire everyone to express themselves through their personalized Crocs, making each pair their own. Commenting on the new campaign, Yann Le Bozec – Marketing Vice President of Crocs ROW & Hey Dude International said, “At Crocs, personalization and unfiltered self-expression are at the heart of what we do. This new campaign celebrates these values by showcasing the versatility of our Jibbitz™ charms, which empower consumers to elevate their unique style. By collaborating with style icon Karan Johar and trendsetter Orry, we aim to inspire consumers to engage with Crocs in a fresh, dynamic way, reaffirming our commitment to authenticity.”

      Mitali Sharma, VP Production at Kulfi Collective, shares her enthusiasm for the campaign, “We are thrilled to partner with Crocs India on this campaign, featuring the cultural icons Karan Johar and Orry. Their unique synergy and impeccable comedic timing have allowed us to craft a narrative that is both hilarious and engaging. This campaign is designed to resonate deeply with the Gen-Z audience, showcasing Crocs as a fundamental element of their individualistic style."


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 22, 2024 4:10 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      'We respect local laws, email communication lacked precision', says Meta

      'We respect local laws, email communication lacked precision', says Meta

      Advertising

      EXCLUSIVE: Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for battery brand Amaron

      EXCLUSIVE: Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for battery brand Amaron

      Advertising

      Kerala police issues notice to Google, Meta over gambling advertisements

      Kerala police issues notice to Google, Meta over gambling advertisements

      Advertising

      Meta’s new policy sparks debate over alcohol and gambling ads

      Meta’s new policy sparks debate over alcohol and gambling ads

      Advertising

      BREAKING: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platforms in India?

      BREAKING: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platforms in India?

      How it Works

      CCPA imposes Rs 3 Lakh penalty on education institute for misleading advertisement

      CCPA imposes Rs 3 Lakh penalty on education institute for misleading advertisement

      How it Works

      Exclusive: Mumbai Police freezes ‘No Objection Certificates’ for OOH hoardings

      Exclusive: Mumbai Police freezes ‘No Objection Certificates’ for OOH hoardings