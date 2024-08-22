Crocs launches campaign for Gen-Z with Orry and Karan Johar

Crocs has launched a new campaign that engages Gen-Z with filmmaker Karan Johar and Orhan Awatramani (Orry).
This campaign marks Orry’s debut in the #CrocsSquad, and highlights the power of personalization. In this campaign, Orry's personality and Karan's iconic come together to inspire everyone to express themselves through their personalized Crocs, making each pair their own. Commenting on the new campaign, Yann Le Bozec – Marketing Vice President of Crocs ROW & Hey Dude International said, “At Crocs, personalization and unfiltered self-expression are at the heart of what we do. This new campaign celebrates these values by showcasing the versatility of our Jibbitz™ charms, which empower consumers to elevate their unique style. By collaborating with style icon Karan Johar and trendsetter Orry, we aim to inspire consumers to engage with Crocs in a fresh, dynamic way, reaffirming our commitment to authenticity.”
Mitali Sharma, VP Production at Kulfi Collective, shares her enthusiasm for the campaign, “We are thrilled to partner with Crocs India on this campaign, featuring the cultural icons Karan Johar and Orry. Their unique synergy and impeccable comedic timing have allowed us to craft a narrative that is both hilarious and engaging. This campaign is designed to resonate deeply with the Gen-Z audience, showcasing Crocs as a fundamental element of their individualistic style."