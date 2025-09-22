Panorama Studios FY25 revenue falls to Rs 368 crore, profit marginally up

ADVERTISEMENT
Panorama Studios International Ltd (PSIL) reported a decline in revenue for the financial year ended March 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 364 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 439.5 crore in FY24. Total revenue also slipped to Rs 368.4 crore from Rs 444 crore in the previous year.
Despite the drop in revenue, the company posted a marginal rise in profit after tax, which stood at Rs 39 crore in FY25, up from Rs 38 crore in FY24. Advertising and promotion costs during the year were reported at Rs 164.37 lakh.
“As the M&E industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, PSIL remains committed to being at the forefront of this transformation,” said Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman & Managing Director of Panorama Studios.
The company, in its annual report, highlighted its plans to tap into new international markets. “Beyond the traditional Indian diaspora, new audiences in Latin America, Eastern Europe, and East Asia are showing interest in Indian cinema. Panorama Studios is exploring tailored marketing and distribution strategies to penetrate these emerging territories,” the report stated.
PSIL has been adopting data-driven marketing strategies, using social media analytics and digital trends to target diverse audience segments more effectively. Cross-platform campaigns have been a key focus to ensure broader engagement and stronger brand recall as per the annual report.
The studio operates across multiple verticals of the entertainment industry, including production, distribution, and music. It produces and distributes films in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu, and has recently expanded its distribution channels through its subsidiary, Panorama Studios Inflight LLP. Notably, it acquired the global airborne rights for the Telugu film Roti Kapda Romance.