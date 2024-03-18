Drew Hicks: Meet the American YouTuber who is Bihari at heart

On March 8th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the 'Best International Creator' award to American content creator Andrew Hicks at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Renowned for his expertise in Hindi and Bhojpuri languages, Hicks has established a unique presence among Indian social media users. Through his captivating documentation of travel and culinary adventures in India and the United States, Hicks has garnered significant acclaim, notably for his fluent Hindi delivery, albeit with a distinct accent. His original content has amassed a substantial following, boasting over 9.4 lakh followers on Instagram and more than 4.4 lakh subscribers on YouTube

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi personally presented the award to Drew Hicks, acknowledging his substantial impact as an international content creator. The audience erupted in laughter as PM Modi jokingly asked Hicks to speak in his distinctive Bhojpuri style. Despite feeling nervous, Hicks expressed his aspiration to bring pride to India through his endeavours.

Who is Andrew Hicks

Andrew Hicks, a US citizen with a remarkable command of Hindi and Bhojpuri, has captivated social media audiences with his viral Instagram and YouTube videos. Renowned for his unique accent and engaging content, Hicks has garnered millions of views on his videos.

In a recent Instagram post, Andrew Hicks expressed astonishment at his journey, evolving from a garage-based YouTuber to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and receiving the first international creator award.

Having resided in India for twelve years, Andrew Hicks credits his language proficiency to his upbringing in Varanasi and Bihar. His father's business ventures initially brought him to Varanasi at the age of five, where he later relocated to Bihar, where his father operated a business specialising in Madhubani paintings. It was in Bihar that Hicks picked up the Bhojpuri and Hindi languages. During his time in India, Hicks immersed himself in the local culture, learning Hindi and Bhojpuri from rickshaw pullers, hawkers, and friends. His adeptness at bargaining, a quintessential Indian skill, further enriched his cultural experience.

Andrew Hicks showcases his deep connection to India by frequently collaborating with vloggers fluent in Indian languages, such as Yachen Lee, a Korean vlogger proficient in Bhojpuri. As a YouTuber, Hicks shares his experiences through travel vlogs in both India and the US.