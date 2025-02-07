            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • dtdc-enters-rapid-commerce-launches-2-4-hour-same-day-delivery-with-first-dark-store-in-bengaluru-55937

DTDC enters rapid commerce, launches 2-4 hour & same-day delivery with first dark store in Bengaluru

DTDC plans to expand this service making rapid delivery options available to businesses and customers nationwide.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2025 8:42 AM
DTDC enters rapid commerce, launches 2-4 hour & same-day delivery with first dark store in Bengaluru
This initiative will empower D2C brands and social commerce sellers, enabling them to provide rapid and efficient delivery services across India, as per the company.

DTDC is making an entry into the rapid commerce space by launching 2–4 hour rapid delivery and same-day delivery services. As part of this strategic move, DTDC has established its first Dark Store in Bengaluru, signaling the beginning of a hyperlocal fulfillment ecosystem that will improve the speed and efficiency of last-mile deliveries. This initiative will empower D2C brands and social commerce sellers, enabling them to provide rapid and efficient delivery services across India, as per the company.

DTDC plans to expand this service making rapid delivery options available to businesses and customers nationwide.

Subhasish Chakraborty, Founder and Chairman & Managing Director, DTDC Express Ltd., said, "This announcement marks a significant milestone in DTDC’s journey and strengthens our commitment to driving growth in the rapidly evolving logistics and commerce sectors. Our goal is to meet the increasing demand in rapid commerce, positioning us as a key player in shaping the future of delivery services in India."

Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd., added, "We are excited to launch our first dark store in Bengaluru, a pivotal e-commerce hub, where we will serve the growing needs of emerging brands and businesses. With this initiative, DTDC is poised to redefine logistics solutions and cater to the evolving demands of the digital marketplace."


Tags
First Published on Feb 7, 2025 8:42 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Unilever backs women’s football as official sponsor of UEFA Women's EURO 2025

Unilever backs women’s football as official sponsor of UEFA Women's EURO 2025

Brand Marketing

CDAC-Noida and LEGO India join forces to boost India's electronic toy industry

CDAC-Noida and LEGO India join forces to boost India's electronic toy industry

Brand Marketing

Apple set to reveal iPhone SE 4 with full-screen display, powerful A18 chip next week

Apple set to reveal iPhone SE 4 with full-screen display, powerful A18 chip next week

Brand Marketing

Meta rolls out AI-driven tools to revolutionize ad campaign performance

Meta rolls out AI-driven tools to revolutionize ad campaign performance

How it Works

Zomato rebrands as ‘Eternal’ to embark on new corporate journey: Experts decode the move

Zomato rebrands as ‘Eternal’ to embark on new corporate journey: Experts decode the move

Brand Marketing

Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to brand's new identity

Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to brand's new identity

Brand Marketing

ITC to acquire meats startup Prasuma; building a full-stack frozen, chilled and ready-to-cook foods portfolio

ITC to acquire meats startup Prasuma; building a full-stack frozen, chilled and ready-to-cook foods portfolio