DTDC enters rapid commerce, launches 2-4 hour & same-day delivery with first dark store in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT
DTDC is making an entry into the rapid commerce space by launching 2–4 hour rapid delivery and same-day delivery services. As part of this strategic move, DTDC has established its first Dark Store in Bengaluru, signaling the beginning of a hyperlocal fulfillment ecosystem that will improve the speed and efficiency of last-mile deliveries. This initiative will empower D2C brands and social commerce sellers, enabling them to provide rapid and efficient delivery services across India, as per the company.
DTDC plans to expand this service making rapid delivery options available to businesses and customers nationwide.
Subhasish Chakraborty, Founder and Chairman & Managing Director, DTDC Express Ltd., said, "This announcement marks a significant milestone in DTDC’s journey and strengthens our commitment to driving growth in the rapidly evolving logistics and commerce sectors. Our goal is to meet the increasing demand in rapid commerce, positioning us as a key player in shaping the future of delivery services in India."
Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd., added, "We are excited to launch our first dark store in Bengaluru, a pivotal e-commerce hub, where we will serve the growing needs of emerging brands and businesses. With this initiative, DTDC is poised to redefine logistics solutions and cater to the evolving demands of the digital marketplace."