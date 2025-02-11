            

Eureka Forbes Q3 FY25 profit surges 53.6% to Rs 34.8 crore

The company's Q3 revenue increased to Rs 597.8 crore in 2024 versus Rs 538.6 crore in the same quarter in 2023.

By  Storyboard18Feb 11, 2025 1:21 PM
The expenses of Eureka Forbes witnessed a 5.7 percent jump YoY to Rs 279.4 crore

Home appliances company Eureka Forbes has reported a standalone 53.6 percent rise in profit in Quarter 3 FY 25 year-on-year, driven by growth in product business, premium portfolio, and robotics.

The maker of Aquaguard water purifier posted a profit of Rs 34.8 crore in December quarter FY25 compared to Rs 22.7 crore in Q3 FY 24.

Eureka Forbes' MD and CEO Pratik Pota said, "In the context of a relatively muted demand environment, the momentum in our product business continued, and our product business sustained its double-digit growth. Our innovations in premium EWPs and Robotics were the key engines of growth. Our profitability improved, and EBITDA margins for Q3 at 10.8% expanded by 94bps year on year. Profit after Tax grew 53.6% year on year. Looking ahead, our focus will remain on the execution of our transformation strategy, and we are confident that we will deliver sustained and profitable growth".

Overall, the expenses of Eureka Forbes witnessed a 5.7 percent jump YoY to Rs 279.4 crore between October and December quarter.

Between April-December period, the PAT of the company jumped to Rs 112.5 crore, up 60.3 percent YoY. The revenue in 9 months of FY25 surged to Rs 1,823.5 crore--an increase of 11.5 percent.


