McLaren Racing names Mastercard as Official Title Partner for Formula 1 Team from 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
McLaren Racing has announced that Mastercard is set to become Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from 2026 onwards.
Starting next season, the team will be known as the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team.
Mastercard is also set to debut ‘Team Priceless’ – a global initiative that will allow Papaya fans to get closer to the team and action throughout the race calendar and experience a curated programme of activities.
Mastercard is also hosting a live fan event in Amsterdam on the evening of Wednesday 27th August, ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. The event is bringing fans a mix of appearances from McLaren Formula 1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, live musical performances and more.
Mastercard is also hosting a live fan event in Amsterdam on the evening of Wednesday 27th August, ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
Zak Brown, chief executive officer, McLaren Racing, said, “There is no one more important to us than our awesome fans, so I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our Papaya Family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences. Mastercard is a fantastic partner who shares our passions and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track - and I cannot wait to see Team Priceless come to life in 2026.”
Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard, added, “Our partnership has been grounded in putting fans in pole position since day one, and becoming the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team takes that commitment to the next level. McLaren Racing represents the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and performance, values that mirror our own as we push boundaries and deliver winning experiences. Collaborations like Team Priceless reflect those values and give fans plenty to look forward to for this season and many more.”
Read More: Mastercard shifts global media duties to WPP Media, ending decade-long partnership with Dentsu's Carat
Read More: Thomas Cook India partners with Mastercard; enables contactless crossborder payments on Google Pay