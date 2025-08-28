            

Wilmar seeks CCI nod to raise stake in AWL Agri business to majority

This follows Adani Group’s announcement last month of selling its 20 percent stake to Singapore-based Wilmar for Rs 7,150 crore, as part of its broader strategy to exit the FMCG sector and double down on infrastructure.

By  Storyboard18Aug 28, 2025 5:41 PM
Wilmar, which currently holds a 43.94 percent stake in AWL Agri Business, could see its shareholding rise to between 54.94 percent and 63.94 percent post-transaction, becoming the majority owner, according to media reports.

Wilmar International, via its subsidiary Lence Pte, has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a 20% stake in AWL Agri Business from the Adani Group.

Founded in 1991, Wilmar is Asia’s leading agribusiness group.


First Published on Aug 28, 2025 5:41 PM

