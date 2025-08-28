Wilmar seeks CCI nod to raise stake in AWL Agri business to majority

ADVERTISEMENT
Wilmar International, via its subsidiary Lence Pte, has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a 20% stake in AWL Agri Business from the Adani Group.
This follows Adani Group’s announcement last month of selling its 20 percent stake to Singapore-based Wilmar for Rs 7,150 crore, as part of its broader strategy to exit the FMCG sector and double down on infrastructure.
Wilmar, which currently holds a 43.94 percent stake in AWL Agri Business, could see its shareholding rise to between 54.94 percent and 63.94 percent post-transaction, becoming the majority owner, according to media reports.
Founded in 1991, Wilmar is Asia’s leading agribusiness group.