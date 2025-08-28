84% marketers turn to human voices amid AI content boom: LinkedIn report

ADVERTISEMENT
As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates content creation, Indian B2B marketers are betting on human voices to cut through the noise. A new LinkedIn report reveals that 84% of B2B marketing leaders in India believe authenticity and trusted perspectives matter more than ever amid rising AI-generated content. According to the study, 82% of marketers said that audiences vet brands not only through official company channels but also through their professional networks. On the LinkedIn platforms, such posts have grown by 41% over the past three years as professionals seek clarity from trusted peers.
Generational change is also reshaping the landscape. Millennials and Gen Z, who now make up 71% of B2B buyers, want more than information from brands—they demand guidance from people they trust. In fact, 83% of young professionals (18–24 years) in India stated that AI wouldn't replace the intuition and insights of colleagues and peers.
Further, the report mentioned that 86% of B2B leaders are ramping up their investments in creators, employees, and subject matter experts to build trust.
“AI is reshaping how brands connect with buyers. Younger audiences, in particular, want authenticity and relatability, and B2B marketers know that trust comes from real voices people can identify with,” said Sachin Sharma, Head of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India. “With BrandLink’s rollout in India, LinkedIn is helping brands work with credible voices to deliver impactful storytelling in formats preferred by target audiences.”
The findings further showed that 88% of marketing leaders believe their most effective brand moments come from sparking conversations, not just pushing content. The research also underscores that volume doesn’t equal value: 76% of professionals in India say input from colleagues and peers helps them make decisions faster and more confidently.