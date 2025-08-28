Elon Musk 'selfie' with Bengaluru CEO? Viral LinkedIn post exposes AI's 'real danger'

ADVERTISEMENT
Misinformation has emerged as one of the defining threats of the 21st century, and rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are only amplifying the problem.
A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently highlighted this concern in a clever yet cautionary way.
Deepak Kanakaraju, founder and CEO of a startup, took to LinkedIn to share a seemingly casual "selfie" with billionaire Elon Musk, accompanied by a thought-provoking "quote" from the Tesla and SpaceX chief.
"Just had a casual meeting with Elon," Kanakaraju wrote in his post.
He followed it up with a striking remark attributed to Musk: "The real danger of AI isn't robots taking jobs... it's how easily fake news will spread. Imagine someone posting a random photo with me and pretending I said something profound."
The post, crafted with irony, quickly resonated on social media, drawing attention to how easily AI tools can manufacture fake images, conversations, and news stories.
Social Media reacts
The post struck a chord with LinkedIn users. One user commented, "This is the scary truth. With every AI upgrade, it is getting more sophisticated. It feels that now we will know the news before it actually happens."
Another added, "AI’s biggest risk might be misinformation, not job loss. Truth and trust are more crucial than ever."
A third remarked, "Absolutely true! In India, we already see how quickly WhatsApp forwards and fake news spreads. With AI, the speed and scale will be 100x more. The real challenge is not just technology but teaching people how to verify before believing and sharing."
Who is Deepak Kanakaraju?
According to his LinkedIn profile, Kanakaraju completed his engineering degree in 2008 at Anna University, Chennai.
The same year, he launched his first business, which ran successfully for over four years. He later transitioned into corporate roles before returning to entrepreneurship.
In 2021 and again in 2024, he founded two companies, where he continues to serve in leadership roles, including as CEO of one of the startups.