Madras High Court upholds ‘A’ certificate for Rajinikanth’s film Coolie

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Sun Pictures, producers of Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster Coolie, challenging the ‘A’ (adults only) certificate granted to the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Justice T.V. Thamilselvi, pronouncing the judgment in the morning, said the plea “lacked merit” and upheld the certification issued by the board. The case had drawn attention as Coolie is the first Rajinikanth film in more than three decades to receive an adults-only rating, the last instance being Siva (1989).
Arguments Before the Court
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A.R.L. Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, defended the decision to grant the ‘A’ certificate. He submitted that the film contained “several violent and extremely threatening scenes” along with frequent depictions of smoking and drinking, making it unsuitable for children.
The ASG pointed out that both the examining and revising committees of the CBFC had unanimously agreed on the adults-only rating. He further stated that the board had offered a U/A (unrestricted with parental guidance) certificate if the filmmakers agreed to additional cuts, but the producers declined.
He also noted that the certification had been issued on August 4, while Sun Pictures challenged it only on August 18, suggesting undue delay.
Sun Pictures’ Objections
Counsel for Sun Pictures, represented by advocates M. Sneha, Vimal Mohan and Dinesh, strongly contested the CBFC’s stance. The production house argued that the ‘A’ rating was arbitrary and inconsistent, particularly when similarly violent action films like the KGF franchise were granted a U/A certificate.
They further contended that an adults-only tag discouraged families — a core audience for Rajinikanth’s mass entertainers — thereby impacting ticket sales and overall reach.
Commercial Success Despite Row
Despite the certification controversy, Coolie has registered massive box office success. The film, featuring Rajinikanth in a gritty action role, has grossed an estimated ₹400 crore worldwide within its first week of release, underscoring the superstar’s enduring appeal across generations.
