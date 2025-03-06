            

Federal Bank names Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador

M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer of the Bank said that actor Vidya Balan was a very strategic choice to capture the attention across geographies, genders and generations.

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2025 11:51 AM
(Image Source: Left to Right - K.V.S. Manian, Managing Director & CEO, Federal Bank, actor Vidya Balan, first-ever brand ambassador, M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank at the official announcement of Federal Bank)

One of India's private sector banks, Federal Bank has named actor Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador.

The Bank's senior team in a recent analyst meet had laid out clear directional path for the Bank and brand transformation was one of the significant themes.

M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer of the Bank said Balan was a very strategic choice to capture the attention across geographies, genders and generations.

He said, "We are super-stoked to have Ms. Vidya Balan champion Federal Bank. She is versatile, appeals across demographics and gender, has a pan-India fan following, and is multi-faceted. An actor's actor, she becomes the character on camera while continuing to charm us in her interpersonal interactions off-screen. Her preparation, desire to understand nuances, and consideration of various scenarios all contribute to her ability to bring out the essence of every role she plays. We have experienced this as we sought to bring her on board."

He further added, "At Federal Bank, too, empathy is our segue to understanding and servicing our customers. It’s a universal trait that transcends geographies, generations, and customer demographics. Our NPS scores and Peer Comparison in the Nielsen studies, clearly indicate the stripes we have earned by being a Human at The Core, Digital at The ForeTM Franchise. Much like Vidya, we too make light of our chores and celebrate the wins created through the collective effort of our teams. I am sure Vidya will power prosperity for everyone associated with Federal Bank. Character, Culture and Customers are how we celebrate ourselves and the Brand."

Balan said, "Being an ambassador for varied Brands in the country, I believe we are telling the India Story to the World. And Federal Bank, makes the cut, in terms of powering our economy from down South to up North. They have a very broad brush when it comes to having a generationally loyal franchise, being the leading employer for Women in the country, creating a work culture where people stay and contribute to all round growth. I am deeply appreciative of their efforts in supporting communities and causes, while continuing to build a very robust business. I genuinely sense the vibe when Federal Bankers tell me that they are Human at the Core, Digital to the Fore TM. Looking forward to a very exciting ‘Rishta’ with Federal Bank.”


