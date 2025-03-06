Federal Bank names Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador

One of India's private sector banks, Federal Bank has named actor Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador.

The Bank's senior team in a recent analyst meet had laid out clear directional path for the Bank and brand transformation was one of the significant themes.

M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer of the Bank said Balan was a very strategic choice to capture the attention across geographies, genders and generations.

He said, "We are super-stoked to have Ms. Vidya Balan champion Federal Bank. She is versatile, appeals across demographics and gender, has a pan-India fan following, and is multi-faceted. An actor's actor, she becomes the character on camera while continuing to charm us in her interpersonal interactions off-screen. Her preparation, desire to understand nuances, and consideration of various scenarios all contribute to her ability to bring out the essence of every role she plays. We have experienced this as we sought to bring her on board."

He further added, "At Federal Bank, too, empathy is our segue to understanding and servicing our customers. It’s a universal trait that transcends geographies, generations, and customer demographics. Our NPS scores and Peer Comparison in the Nielsen studies, clearly indicate the stripes we have earned by being a Human at The Core, Digital at The ForeTM Franchise. Much like Vidya, we too make light of our chores and celebrate the wins created through the collective effort of our teams. I am sure Vidya will power prosperity for everyone associated with Federal Bank. Character, Culture and Customers are how we celebrate ourselves and the Brand."