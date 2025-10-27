India becomes Canva’s fourth-largest market as users create billions of designs

ADVERTISEMENT
India has emerged as the fourth-largest and one of the fastest-growing markets for Canva, the global graphic design platform, with the company now setting its sights on making India its number one market in the coming years.
Speaking to PTI, Canva India head Chandrika Deb said the platform’s rapid growth in India is being fuelled by widespread adoption among creators, students, and professionals, alongside the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools. She explained that India’s booming digital ecosystem, backed by a young, tech-savvy population and expanding internet access, has made it a key hub for global tech and AI innovation.
Deb revealed that Indian users have created more than 2.8 billion designs on Canva to date, generating around 2.5 million new designs every day. “We are currently the fourth-largest market for Canva by user base,” she said, adding that India has consistently recorded strong double-digit growth over the past two to three years.
She highlighted India’s vast potential, noting that the country is home to one of the world’s largest student and creator communities. Deb said there was no reason why India should not become Canva’s top market globally, and that this was the company’s long-term ambition.
Canva’s AI-driven features — including Magic Write, Translate, Magic Design, and the Canva AI suite — are seeing strong uptake across user segments such as small businesses, educators, and content creators. Deb explained that Indian users are increasingly relying on Canva for both professional and personal projects, reflecting the platform’s deep integration into daily workflows.
Recognising India’s mobile-first user base, Canva has also introduced hyper-local content tailored to cultural and regional needs, including templates for weddings, festivals, and social occasions. The company has further adapted its pricing model for the market, offering short-term subscription plans — such as one-day and one-week passes — to provide greater flexibility for Indian users.