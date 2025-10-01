Tips for career survival amid layoffs: How to love your job in even when you hate it and can't quit

In India’s current job market, where layoffs are rampant and job security feels increasingly fragile, many professionals find themselves stuck in roles they despise but can't afford to quit. If you're one of them, you're not alone. Recent reports indicate that major companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Accenture have laid off thousands of employees, citing the need to adapt to the AI era.

But even in such turbulent times, it's possible to find ways to make your job more bearable - and maybe even enjoyable. Here's how.

1. Reframe Your Mindset: View Work as a Stepping Stone

Many Reddit users have expressed frustration with their careers, citing toxic work cultures and a lack of fulfillment. However, some have found solace by shifting their perspective. Instead of seeing your job as a prison, view it as a temporary phase that funds your future goals. “I’m just here for the paycheck and the experience. I know this isn’t my forever job.” — u/indian_techie_123

2. Build Emotional Resilience

The emotional toll of job dissatisfaction can be significant. Experts suggest that building emotional resilience through mindfulness, therapy or journaling can help manage stress and improve overall well-being.

3. Upskill Strategically

The rise of AI and automation is reshaping the job market. Companies like Accenture have laid off employees who couldn't adapt to new technologies. Investing in skills like data analysis, machine learning or digital marketing can make you more valuable and open up new career opportunities.

"I want to gather suggestions from you guys, apart from upskilling yourself, what else helps you feel safe and at peace with your jobs." u/Anonymous asked on Redditt. Another user replied, "Focus on your tech and soft skills. You are a brand - so just don't stop at doing a great job, you need to market yourself. Need to have multiple source of income."

4. Network Within Your Organization

Building relationships with colleagues across departments can provide insights into other roles that might be a better fit for you. Internal transfers can sometimes be easier than finding a new job externally.

5. Focus on Small Wins

Celebrating small achievements at work can boost morale. Whether it's completing a challenging task or receiving positive feedback from a colleague, acknowledging these moments can make your job more satisfying.

6. Plan Your Exit Strategically

If leaving your job is a long-term goal, start planning now. Save a portion of your income, reduce unnecessary expenses and explore alternative career paths. Having a clear plan can make the transition smoother when the time comes.