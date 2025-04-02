Global Ads Spotlight: Gatorade turned city streets into sports playgrounds with bold 'Turf Finder' campaign

If you’ve ever found yourself squinting for a decent place to stretch or play amidst the chaotic swirl of city traffic, you’re not alone.

Gatorade’s "Turf Finder" campaign saw this problem and raised the stakes by turning congested city streets into impromptu sports arenas—and it absolutely crushed it.

The campaign not only took home a Gold Lion at Cannes Lions last year but also introduced a future-forward way to think about urban space.

Here’s how it worked: Gatorade partnered with Google Maps to track the city’s traffic patterns, identifying downtimes when streets were less congested and could be transformed into temporary sports fields.

Imagine this: a crowded, honking-filled street is suddenly a serene, green playground for basketball or badminton enthusiasts, offering a chance for city dwellers to reconnect with sports without the hassle of finding a park or gym.

Key stats and campaign impact

- Cannes Gold Lion Winner - First turf drop in Mumbai, followed by Delhi’s Chandni Chowk in March - Focused on bringing active lifestyles to urban India’s streets - High engagement with 10,000+ participants across multiple cities

This was more than just a clever ad; it was a movement redefining how urban spaces could be used for physical activity. The initiative tapped into the everyday hustle of city life, showcasing Gatorade’s drive to promote fitness and well-being in the busiest of environments.

In a further show of commitment, Gatorade expanded its turf initiative to Delhi, and transformed the iconic Chandni Chowk area into a playground for locals, followed by another turf drop in Lajpat Nagar.

Players of all ages participated, with onlookers also joining in the fun. It was more than just basketballs bouncing; it was a bold step in creating lasting, meaningful social impact.

Why it worked?

The magic behind "Turf Finder" lied in its simplicity and relevance. By using data to offer a real-time solution to urban space scarcity, Gatorade bridged the gap between fitness and city life.

Plus, partnering with Google Maps to identify the optimal times for setting up these sports zones proved the value of collaboration in creating campaigns that work both creatively and strategically.

While "Turf Finder" generated buzz globally, its success wasn’t limited to just one-off events—it was a model for how cities can rethink public spaces for the better.

Not only did it enhance Gatorade’s image as a brand that cared about wellness, but it also challenged brands across sectors to think more innovatively about their environmental and social contributions.

The "Turf Finder" campaign is proof that creativity isn’t just about clever ads—it’s about making a tangible difference in the way we live and play.