            

Godfrey Phillips' Q3 profit surges 48.7% on strong cigarette sales

Godfrey Phillips' Q3 FY25: The revenue from cigarettes, tobacco, and other related products stood at Rs 1875.21 crore in the December quarter on a consolidated basis

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2025 6:32 PM
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India's Q3 profit rises 48% (Image: Unsplash)

Godfrey Phillips India announced its third quarter result for the fiscal year 2025 on Thursday. The cigarette maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 315.84 crore in the October-December quarter in FY25, up 48.7 percent. In Q3FY24, the company's profit stood at Rs 212.35 crore.

On a sequential basis, Godfrey Phillips' profit was up 27 percent. The maker of Marlboro, Red & White, and other cigarette brands registered a profit of Rs 248.31 crore in the September quarter of fiscal 2025.

The consolidated revenue from operation increased to Rs 1895.52 crore in Q3 FY25 versus Rs 1487.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips' total income surged to Rs 1,942.86 crore--up 25.7 percent year-on-year (1,544.7 crore).

The revenue from cigarettes, tobacco, and other related products stood at Rs 1875.21 crore in the December quarter on a consolidated basis. In contrast, revenue from retail and other products stood at Rs 21.54 crore in the same period.


First Published on Feb 13, 2025 6:32 PM

