Google unveils AI-powered Pixel 10 series, racing ahead of Apple

Google has launched its new Pixel 10 series, showcasing a major push into the AI-powered smartphone market just weeks before Apple's expected iPhone 17 reveal. The devices, announced at the "Made by Google" event, represent a strategic move to differentiate the Pixel lineup with a suite of new artificial intelligence features, powered by the upgraded Tensor G5 processor and the latest Gemini Nano model.
This year's upgrades build on the AI features introduced with the Pixel 9 series, such as Gemini Live, which Google says has led to a fivefold increase in conversation length. The new Pixel 10 lineup takes this a step further with several groundbreaking additions:
Visual Overlays: Gemini Live can now provide real-time guidance by "seeing" what you see through the camera lens, highlighting information on screen, such as street signs or parking details in a foreign country.
Magic Cue: This proactive feature uses AI to offer contextual suggestions across apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Messages. It can suggest a restaurant for a reservation or propose a reply to a friend, echoing a modern, AI-powered version of the long-retired Google Now.
Camera Coach: An AI-powered assistant that provides suggestions on framing and composition to help users take better photos. The "Auto Best Take" feature also analyzes up to 150 images to find or create the perfect group shot.
Voice Translate: This feature translates phone calls in real time, even mimicking the speaker's voice. Initially supporting ten languages, it could be a game-changer for business users and travelers.
C2PA Implementation: The Pixel 10 phones will be the first to adopt this new standard, which helps identify when photos have been modified by AI.
Other notable additions include an assistant-like "Take a Message" feature for missed calls and the "Pixel Journal," which uses AI to prompt users to share thoughts and track progress. With these updates, Google is positioning its Pixel series not just as a competitor to the iPhone but as a leader in the AI-first smartphone revolution, leaving Apple's reportedly delayed AI features for Siri to play catch-up.