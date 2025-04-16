Google’s AI-driven restructuring signals more Layoffs in India’s Ad and Sales divisions

ADVERTISEMENT
As tech giants worldwide recalibrate for an AI-first future, Google is reportedly preparing for another round of layoffs—this time with a sharper impact on its advertising, sales and marketing teams in India. As per a Business Standard report, the tech major’s offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru may see restructuring as part of broader global cost optimization efforts.
The move follows recent layoffs in Google’s Platforms and Devices division, which oversees Android, Pixel and Chrome. The latest cuts appear to be a ripple effect of Google’s internal consolidation and streamlining strategy that began earlier this year, with voluntary exit programs and merged departments now giving way to more concrete workforce reductions.
As per the report, a Google spokesperson noted the company’s focus on being “more nimble and operating more effectively,” a refrain that now echoes across Silicon Valley as Big Tech adapts to the generative AI era.
India, a critical hub for Google’s global operations, is expected to bear part of the brunt. While exact figures remain undisclosed, employees in client-facing and marketing roles are reportedly on edge as restructuring talks progress. These anticipated cuts come on the heels of Alphabet’s 2023 announcement to trim 12,000 roles globally, roughly 6% of its workforce.
The layoff wave isn’t isolated. According to Layoffs.fyi, over 23,500 tech professionals have been let go in 2025 so far, across 93 companies, as the industry shifts gears towards automation, AI-driven productivity and leaner organizational models. Microsoft has also reportedly joined the list of firms mulling fresh rounds of layoffs amid this transformative phase.