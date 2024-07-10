            
      Hyundai Motor India Foundation onboards 20 para athletes under the ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’

      The para athletes will receive the resources and mentorship needed to excel at a global level.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2024 9:45 AM
      The ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’ is designed to offer structured support to para-athletes, including financial aid, expert sports science guidance, access to assistive devices, soft skill development assistance and mentorship from renowned coaches and experts to the selected 20 para-athletes, stated the company.

      Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) onboarded 20 para-athletes for a period of three years under its ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’. This initiative, in collaboration with NGO partner GoSports Foundation, is part of Hyundai Motor India Limited’s broader 'Samarth by Hyundai' initiative.

      The program has identified athletes across eight key sports categories: Para-Athletics, Para-Swimming, Para-Badminton, Wheelchair Tennis, Para-Archery, Para-Rowing, Para-Canoeing, and Para-Cycling. The selected athletes include 15 emerging (aged 13 & above) and 5 elite (aged 16 and above) para-athletes from across India. The para athletes will receive the resources and mentorship needed to excel at a global level.

      Unsoo Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to fostering a world where each individual can contribute meaningfully. The Samarth Para-Sports Programme aligns with our vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and aims to foster an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. By supporting Para-athletes, our endeavor is to showcase their incredible talent on a world stage and give them a chance to pursue their passions. My best wishes to the GoSports Foundation and all the selected 20 para-athletes. I am sure these athletes will inspire countless others with their courage and determination and make India proud."

      Deepthi Bopaiah, chief executive officer, GoSports Foundation said, “GoSports foundation has been a pioneer who has institutionalized support to para-athletes and we are looking forward to creating a larger change with Hyundai Motor India Foundation’s Samarth Para Sports Programme. We aim to establish a platform for young and talented para-athletes to thrive and reach the pinnacle of para-sports, Paralympics. We are confident that with the right suppor and approach, we will be able to make India a great sporting nation."


      First Published on Jul 10, 2024 9:45 AM

