Hyundai Motor India Foundation onboards 20 para athletes under the ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) onboarded 20 para-athletes for a period of three years under its ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’. This initiative, in collaboration with NGO partner GoSports Foundation, is part of Hyundai Motor India Limited’s broader 'Samarth by Hyundai' initiative.

The ‘Samarth Para-Sports Programme’ is designed to offer structured support to para-athletes, including financial aid, expert sports science guidance, access to assistive devices, soft skill development assistance and mentorship from renowned coaches and experts to the selected 20 para-athletes, stated the company.

The program has identified athletes across eight key sports categories: Para-Athletics, Para-Swimming, Para-Badminton, Wheelchair Tennis, Para-Archery, Para-Rowing, Para-Canoeing, and Para-Cycling. The selected athletes include 15 emerging (aged 13 & above) and 5 elite (aged 16 and above) para-athletes from across India. The para athletes will receive the resources and mentorship needed to excel at a global level.

Unsoo Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to fostering a world where each individual can contribute meaningfully. The Samarth Para-Sports Programme aligns with our vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and aims to foster an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. By supporting Para-athletes, our endeavor is to showcase their incredible talent on a world stage and give them a chance to pursue their passions. My best wishes to the GoSports Foundation and all the selected 20 para-athletes. I am sure these athletes will inspire countless others with their courage and determination and make India proud."

Deepthi Bopaiah, chief executive officer, GoSports Foundation said, “GoSports foundation has been a pioneer who has institutionalized support to para-athletes and we are looking forward to creating a larger change with Hyundai Motor India Foundation’s Samarth Para Sports Programme. We aim to establish a platform for young and talented para-athletes to thrive and reach the pinnacle of para-sports, Paralympics. We are confident that with the right suppor and approach, we will be able to make India a great sporting nation."