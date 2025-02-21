Google eyes India for a chain of first physical stores beyond the US

Google is close to finalising locations in India for its first physical retail stores outside the United States, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

India is a key growth market for Google, where it has committed to investing $10 billion. The tech giant currently operates just five retail stores, all in the US, selling Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds.

By launching stores in India, Google aims to replicate Apple's retail strategy, which has helped the iPhone maker generate massive sales over the past two decades. Apple currently has over 500 stores worldwide.

According to sources, Google is in the advanced stages of selecting locations in and around New Delhi and Mumbai. Bengaluru was also considered, but the capital and financial hub are the frontrunners. The stores are expected to be around 15,000 square feet and may take at least six months to open, though the timeline could change.

“The goal is to compete with Apple, particularly in the premium segment,” one source said, adding that Google may consider expanding further if the first stores perform well.

Google, like Apple, currently sells its products in India through authorised retailers. However, in 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook personally visited India to launch the company's first official stores in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Pixel smartphones in India range from around $370 to $2,000 for premium models, while Apple's iPhones are priced between $520 and $2,130. Apple dominates India’s premium smartphone market with a 55% share, compared to Google’s 2%, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Google has already begun manufacturing Pixel phones in India and is keen to expand its presence. The company is working through standard regulatory and compliance processes before moving ahead with the store openings, said a second source.

One possible location Google is considering near New Delhi is Gurugram, a business hub where major global firms such as Uber and Meta have offices, and brands like Uniqlo have retail outlets, a third source added.

Despite its expansion plans, Google faces ongoing regulatory and legal challenges in India, including antitrust cases related to its in-app billing system and smart TV market practices.