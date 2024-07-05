Kalyan Jewellers plans to launch 40 more showrooms in India, first store in US by Diwali

Kalyan Jewellers has announced to expand its stores in the country by launching 40 more showrooms by Diwali. Besides, the Kerala-based Jewellery maker has also planned to launch 30 Candere showrooms and the first showroom in the US this year.

Kalyan told stock exchanges, "As part of the previously communicated plan of launching 130+ new showrooms during the current financial year, in addition to the showrooms already opened, we have drawn up plans to launch another 40 Kalyan showrooms in India, 30 Candere showrooms and the first showroom in the US by Diwali". Candere is Kalyan Jewellers' digital-first jewellery platform.

"We are upbeat about the upcoming new showroom launches and are gearing up with fresh collections and campaigns for the upcoming festive and wedding season across the country, starting with Onam towards the end of the current quarter," the company said in a BSE filing.

By the first quarter of FY2025, Kalyan launched 24 showrooms. The Jewellery brand has 277 total showrooms, of which 217 are in India, 36 in the Middle East, and 24 are of its Candere platform.