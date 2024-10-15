Mother Dairy signs up as official ‘Dairy Partner’ for Pro Kabaddi League 2024

Mother Dairy, India’s milk and milk products major, has announced its official association as the ‘Dairy Partner’ for the upcoming 2024 season of the prestigious Pro Kabaddi League. As part of this collaboration, Mother Dairy will be actively involved throughout the season, engaging with fans and consumers through various initiatives and promotional activities.

Speaking on the association Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, "We are excited to be part of Kabaddi, a sport that is deeply embedded in India’s culture and heritage. This collaboration is a perfect fit for our brand, offering us a unique opportunity to engage with our consumers and the passionate Kabaddi community across the country. By bringing together the power of dairy nutrition and the dynamic energy of Kabaddi, Mother Dairy aspires to promote the growth of the sport while fostering a culture of health and wellness nationwide.”

Bandlish further added, “Mother Dairy has found a strong synergy with sports and its enthusiastic community, as seen in our previous association with cricket. With this association, we aim to further expand our reach into focus markets and households of untapped or potential consumers, enhancing our brand's top-of-mind recall.”

"Today, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has firmly established itself as India’s second most-watched sporting event, commanding an impressive 70% of the IPL’s audience. This rapid growth is a testament to the league's fierce competitiveness, unyielding sportsmanship, and its broader impact on promoting physical well-being. We are thrilled to welcome Mother Dairy as a key sponsor, perfectly aligned with their mission to champion good health and vitality. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both brands, and we look forward to a strong and fruitful association,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales, Disney Star.

The 2024 Season will feature a total of 12 teams competing for this year’s title. The league is scheduled to kickstart from October 18, 2024, with series of matches in Hyderabad, followed by Noida and Pune.