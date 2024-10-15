            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • mother-dairy-signs-up-as-official-dairy-partner-for-pro-kabaddi-league-2024-44989

      Mother Dairy signs up as official ‘Dairy Partner’ for Pro Kabaddi League 2024

      As part of this collaboration, Mother Dairy will be actively involved throughout the season, engaging with fans and consumers through various initiatives and promotional activities.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 15, 2024 2:59 PM
      Mother Dairy signs up as official ‘Dairy Partner’ for Pro Kabaddi League 2024
      The 2024 Season will feature a total of 12 teams competing for this year’s title. The league is scheduled to kickstart from October 18, 2024, with series of matches in Hyderabad, followed by Noida and Pune. (Image source: Agro Spectrum India)

      Mother Dairy, India’s milk and milk products major, has announced its official association as the ‘Dairy Partner’ for the upcoming 2024 season of the prestigious Pro Kabaddi League. As part of this collaboration, Mother Dairy will be actively involved throughout the season, engaging with fans and consumers through various initiatives and promotional activities.

      Speaking on the association Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, "We are excited to be part of Kabaddi, a sport that is deeply embedded in India’s culture and heritage. This collaboration is a perfect fit for our brand, offering us a unique opportunity to engage with our consumers and the passionate Kabaddi community across the country. By bringing together the power of dairy nutrition and the dynamic energy of Kabaddi, Mother Dairy aspires to promote the growth of the sport while fostering a culture of health and wellness nationwide.”

      Bandlish further added, “Mother Dairy has found a strong synergy with sports and its enthusiastic community, as seen in our previous association with cricket. With this association, we aim to further expand our reach into focus markets and households of untapped or potential consumers, enhancing our brand's top-of-mind recall.”

      "Today, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has firmly established itself as India’s second most-watched sporting event, commanding an impressive 70% of the IPL’s audience. This rapid growth is a testament to the league's fierce competitiveness, unyielding sportsmanship, and its broader impact on promoting physical well-being. We are thrilled to welcome Mother Dairy as a key sponsor, perfectly aligned with their mission to champion good health and vitality. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both brands, and we look forward to a strong and fruitful association,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales, Disney Star.

      The 2024 Season will feature a total of 12 teams competing for this year’s title. The league is scheduled to kickstart from October 18, 2024, with series of matches in Hyderabad, followed by Noida and Pune.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 15, 2024 2:59 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      DB Corp reports 2% revenue growth in H1 FY25, digital user base soars to 19.5 million

      DB Corp reports 2% revenue growth in H1 FY25, digital user base soars to 19.5 million

      Brand Marketing

      'It's Hyundai, Like Sunday': A Super Bowl lesson in pronunciation

      'It's Hyundai, Like Sunday': A Super Bowl lesson in pronunciation

      Brand Marketing

      Back to traditions: Dry fruit, the evergreen choice for gifting in festive seasons

      Back to traditions: Dry fruit, the evergreen choice for gifting in festive seasons

      How it Works

      Have banks lost the customer-service plot?

      Have banks lost the customer-service plot?

      Brand Marketing

      Servify grows revenue by 23.6% in FY24, slashes losses by 59%

      Servify grows revenue by 23.6% in FY24, slashes losses by 59%

      Brand Marketing

      Mahindra Logistics unveils its new brand identity

      Mahindra Logistics unveils its new brand identity

      Brand Marketing

      Kuku FM doubles revenue in FY24, marketing costs remain high

      Kuku FM doubles revenue in FY24, marketing costs remain high