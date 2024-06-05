Coca-Cola India celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat

In celebration of World Environment Day, Coca-Cola India launched #BenchPeBaat, a campaign aimed at reviving the spirit of true connections and conversations among people. This is a celebration of Coca-Cola India’s commitment to creating a World Without Waste through a circular economy and fostering meaningful interactions in communities across India.

Coca-Cola India through its foundation, Anandana, in partnership with United Way Mumbai has installed 380 sustainable benches in 10 cities in India. These repurposed benches, crafted from recycled plastic waste collected during the ICC World Cup 2023, aim to make a refreshing difference, one conversation at a time.

Each bench is created from approx. 50 kgs of recycled plastic waste. These eco-friendly benches have been installed in schools, colleges, public parks, and municipal corporation offices across 10 cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamshala, and Lucknow.

Rajesh Ayapilla, Senior Director-CSR and Sustainability for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia (INSWA), said, “At Coca-Cola India, we are steadfast in our commitment towards our global strategy called World Without Waste which drives systemic change through a circular economy of packaging. Our #BenchPeBaat campaign is a testament to our dedication towards sustainability, as we transform waste into meaningful community assets. These sustainable benches symbolize our efforts to reduce environmental impact."

The campaign film conceptualized by Havas People India - Talent communication and Employer branding agency of Havas India, features a blend of innovative AI-generated visuals that beautifully capture the essence of its message. The film has been meticulously crafted to immerse viewers in the story of the sustainable benches as conversation starters, through heartwarming and colorful imagery that resonates deeply with the audience.

On the campaign, Arindam Sengupta, managing director, Havas People India - talent communication and employer branding agency of Havas India, said, "We are proud to partner with Coca-Cola India on the groundbreaking #BenchPeBaat campaign, which ignites awareness and dedication to sustainability. Together, we are transforming waste into eco-friendly collaterals, underscoring our shared commitment to creating meaningful environmental stewardship. This collaboration inspires change and fosters a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come, showcasing how we brought this vision to life and made a real difference."

George Aikara, chief executive officer, United Way Mumbai, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Coca-Cola India on the #BenchPeBaat campaign. By transforming plastic waste gathered during the ICC Cricket World Cup into eco-friendly benches, we are not only addressing the waste problem but also enriching our communities with innovative street furniture, creating vibrant social spaces. This initiative exemplifies sustainable practices, promoting environmental awareness, while the benches serve as focal points for community engagement.”