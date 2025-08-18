Independence Day 2025: CavinKare’s Karthika launches #VoiceOfHerChoice campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
Karthika, hair care brand from the house of FMCG major CavinKare, unveiled its Independence Day digital campaign #VoiceofHerChoice. Through this AI-powered storytelling, the film brings to life the untold stories of women freedom fighters whose choices shaped the nation’s independence, stated the company in its statement.
The campaign brings together history and technology through AI-generated visuals that recreate moments from the lives of women namely Usha Mehta, Durgabai Deshmukh, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and Rukmini Lakshmipathi who, long before the freedom of modern India, made choices that challenged norms and ignited change.
Rajat Nanda, business head – personal care, CavinKare, said, "For generations, Karthika as a brand has always believed in empowering women, giving them the freedom and confidence to make their own choices in life. Our philosophy has always been about celebrating individuality and self-expression, encouraging women to live life on their own terms. With our #VoiceofHerChoice campaign, we carry this spirit forward by shining a light on the unsung women freedom fighters whose fearless choices, long before our time, helped reshape the destiny of our nation. Just as their courage inspired change, Karthika continues to stand for every woman’s right to make her own choices and embrace them with pride."