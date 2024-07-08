            
      boAt onboards Jasleen Royal as brand ambassador

      As boAt's brand ambassador, Jasleen Royal will embody the brand's ethos of youthful energy, innovation, and passion for music.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2024 3:16 PM
      Jasleen Royal is a self-taught musician and her achievements include winning the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director in 2022 for the film Shershaah, being the first female music director to win the award and composing songs for movies including Shershaah (2021), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Gully Boy (2019) and more. (Image source: News18)

      boAt, India's consumer electronics brand announced Jasleen Kaur Royal, the Indian singer-songwriter, as its newest brand ambassador.

      Royal is a self-taught musician and her achievements include winning the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director in 2022 for the film Shershaah, being the first female music director to win the award and composing songs for movies including Shershaah (2021), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Gully Boy (2019) and more.

      As boAt's brand ambassador, Royal will embody the brand's ethos of youthful energy, innovation, and passion for music.

      Commenting on the association, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, said: "Jasleen Royal is not just a talented musician but also a cultural icon who represents the spirit of today's youth. Her song “Heeriye” became a national sensation, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. We are delighted to have her on board as our brand ambassador. Her unique style and widespread appeal will undoubtedly strengthen boAt's connection with music enthusiasts and fans."

      Royal stated, "I am thrilled to join forces with boAt, a brand that has revolutionized the audio industry with its innovative products. Music is a universal language, and I believe boAt's commitment to delivering superior sound experiences aligns perfectly with my own passion for creating music that resonates deeply with listeners."


      First Published on Jul 8, 2024 2:56 PM

