boAt onboards Jasleen Royal as brand ambassador

boAt, India's consumer electronics brand announced Jasleen Kaur Royal, the Indian singer-songwriter, as its newest brand ambassador.

Royal is a self-taught musician and her achievements include winning the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director in 2022 for the film Shershaah, being the first female music director to win the award and composing songs for movies including Shershaah (2021), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Gully Boy (2019) and more.

As boAt's brand ambassador, Royal will embody the brand's ethos of youthful energy, innovation, and passion for music.

Commenting on the association, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, said: "Jasleen Royal is not just a talented musician but also a cultural icon who represents the spirit of today's youth. Her song “Heeriye” became a national sensation, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. We are delighted to have her on board as our brand ambassador. Her unique style and widespread appeal will undoubtedly strengthen boAt's connection with music enthusiasts and fans."