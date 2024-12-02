            

India's EV two-wheeler market crosses 1 million mark in 2024

Festive sales and deep discounts accelerate the electric mobility revoution.

By  Storyboard18Dec 2, 2024 2:13 PM
India's EV two-wheeler market crosses 1 million mark in 2024
October 2024 saw the domestic electric two-wheeler (E2W) market experience a MoM growth of nearly 54% with registrations rising to 1,38,022 units.

India's electric vehicle (EV) landscape hit a significant milestone in 2024, with EV two-wheeler sales crossing the 1 million mark for the first time in a calendar year, as per reports.

As of November 30, electric vehicle retail sales reached 10.7 lakh units, marking a 37% year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to data from the government's Vahan portal.

However, November sales declined 15% month-on-month (Mom) to 1.18 lakh units, following the peak demand during October's festive season.

October 2024 saw the domestic electric two-wheeler (E2W) market experience a MoM growth of nearly 54% with registrations rising to 1,38,022 units.

The surge was fuelled by aggressive festive discounts, particularly by market leader Ola Electric. The company's "Biggest Ola Season Sale" (BOSS) campaign offered significant price cuts, including the 2 kWh Ola S1 at Rs 49,999, down from Rs 74,999.

Ola Electric maintained its lead in November, commanding a 24.5% market share despite a 30% MoM drop in sales to 29,191 units, compared to 41,775 in October.

This figure also represents a 2% YoY decline. Industry experts believe Ola’s dominance will continue, supported by new launches like the S1 Z and S1 Z+, priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively, and the competitively priced Ola Gig at Rs 39,999.

TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto continued to challenge Ola’s dominance in November. TVS Motors, with its flagship iQube scooters, captured 22.7% market share, recording sales of 26,971 units—up 41% YoY from 19,075 units.

Bajaj Auto secured the third spot with a 22% market share, selling 26,163 units—a staggering 120% YoY increase from 11,886 units in November 2023.

IPO-bound Ather Energy ranked fourth, holding a 10.7% market share with retail sales of 12,741 units, reflecting a 38% YoY rise. Hero MotoCorp also demonstrated impressive growth, selling 7,309 units in November, up 140% YoY.


Tags
First Published on Dec 2, 2024 2:13 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

FSSAI classifies packaged drinking water as ‘High-Risk’ category; imposes new inspection norms

FSSAI classifies packaged drinking water as ‘High-Risk’ category; imposes new inspection norms

Brand Marketing

Tata Consumer Products re-appoints Wavemaker as its media agency

Tata Consumer Products re-appoints Wavemaker as its media agency

Brand Marketing

JSW Group gears up to launch its own EV brand

JSW Group gears up to launch its own EV brand

Brand Marketing

BSNL partners with Skypro to offer next-gen IPTV service across India

BSNL partners with Skypro to offer next-gen IPTV service across India

Brand Marketing

Nissan CFO Stephen Ma to step down amidst restructuring efforts: Report

Nissan CFO Stephen Ma to step down amidst restructuring efforts: Report

How it Works

Post-festive blues: High-end smartphone sales underperform, says report

Post-festive blues: High-end smartphone sales underperform, says report

Brand Marketing

Mahindra Auto sells 46,222 SUVs, reporting a 16% growth in November 2024

Mahindra Auto sells 46,222 SUVs, reporting a 16% growth in November 2024