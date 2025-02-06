ITC's profit rises to Rs 5,638.25 cr in Q3 FY25, hotel biz witnesses 14.6 YoY growth

ADVERTISEMENT
ITC on Thursday announced its third quarter result for fiscal year 2025. The company's consolidated profit fell to Rs 5,013.18 crore in FY 25 compared to Rs 5,054.43 crore in Q3 FY24.
On a standalone basis, the company's profit increased to Rs 5,638.25 crore in Q3 FY 25--up 11 percent.
The company's revenue from operation in Q3 surged to Rs 20,349.98 crore while the total income climbed to Rs 20,945.82 crore.
According to the company's filing, the FMCG-others segment revenue increased to 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,418 crore amid muted demand conditions. "Atta, spices, snacks, frozen snacks, dairy, premium personal wash, homecare, and agarbatti drove growth," the company said.
Cigarettes net segment revenue saw 8.1 percent YoY. On the other hand, agribusiness segment revenue increased 9.7 percent YoY led by leaf tobacco and value-added agri products.
However, the paperboard, paper, and packaging segment remained impacted due to low-priced Chinese and Indonesian supplies in global markets including India.
ITC's hotel business witnessed strong growth of 14.6 percent YoY in revenue on a high base, fueled by retail, wedding, and F&B segments driving growth.
"The business delivered stellar performance during the quarter with Revenue at 922 crore growing by 14.6 percent YoY on a high base; Profit before tax stood at 302 crore up 43.4 percent YoY," the company mentioned.