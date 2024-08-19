            

      Lenskart CEO seeks "visionary EIRs" for next-gen D2C eyewear brands

      Lenskart.com is on the lookout for three Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIRs) to spearhead the development of next-generation direct-to-consumer (D2C) eyewear brands.

      By  Sakina KheriwalaAug 19, 2024 11:26 AM
      Lenskart’s latest move signals its commitment to innovation and global expansion, positioning itself at the forefront of the D2C market.

      Lenskart.com, one of India's leading eyewear retailer, is seeking three Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIRs) to lead the development of next-generation direct-to-consumer (D2C) eyewear brands.

      In a LinkedIn post, Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart, outlined the initiative. The new EIRs will be tasked with creating innovative eyewear brands that cater to specific consumer segments and address unique design propositions. These brands are envisioned to significantly expand Lenskart's current market footprint, with a goal of achieving a global scale that is 50 times larger than existing operations.

      Bansal emphasized that the ideal candidates for this role should be seasoned entrepreneurs who have previously scaled D2C brands in the lifestyle sector with annual revenues exceeding Rs 50 crore ($6 million USD). The position offers an opportunity to transition from national to global scale, focusing on the eyewear market.

      Potential candidates are encouraged to send a direct message to Bansal, including a brief note detailing why they are a perfect fit for this high-stakes venture. "Please DM me your details with a short note on why you would be a great fit for this opportunity", he shared on his post. Based on the responses, the Lenskart team will reach out to the most promising applicants.


      First Published on Aug 19, 2024 11:13 AM

